A woman in the US who gave birth in a bathroom at work has been charged with murder after allegedly leaving her newborn son to drown in a toilet.

Makuya Kambamba, 28, from Missouri, was jailed without bond after being charged on Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby's May 6 death.

Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in the bathroom of Smithfield Foods plant meatpackers where she works.

Court papers revealed she told police she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet.

Kambamba said didn't check on the baby boy again until about 30 minutes later, when a Smithfield nurse entered the bathroom.

An autopsy revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.