A 113-year-old Spanish woman says she is in good health after overcoming the coronavirus.

Maria Branyas said she "feels good". She avoided developing severe Covid-19 symptoms and her latest test came back negative.

Her daughter told Spanish news agency EFE that her mother, who was born in the United States, tested positive for the virus in April.

"As far as my health, I feel good, with the little issues everyone has as we get older, but I feel fine," Branyas told EFE this week from her nursing home where several residents have fallen ill and died from the virus.

Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907 after her family emigrated to Mexico and then the US, as her children recount in a Twitter account run in her name called "Super Catalan Grandmother".

After living for some years in New Orleans where her father founded a magazine, she returned to Spain's northeastern Catalonia region where she lives in the town of Olot.

Despite her poor hearing and sight, Branyas said she was aware of the pandemic that has claimed more than 27,000 lives in Spain.

"It is a tragedy," she said, "since only a few people seem to know where it came from, how it got here and why."