A US man has been arrested after a shocking attack on his estranged girlfriend's dog that was captured on camera.

Shane Mitchell, 30, is facing animal cruelty charges after the incident which was recorded on a doorbell camera.

The vile attack took place on Mother's Day when Mitchell arrived at his estranged partner's apartment in Slidell, Louisiana.

The woman, Rachelle Fassy, told Nola.com that she had ended what she described as a very bad relationship and had moved into her own place when Mitchell showed up at her new home.

She refused to let him in the door, but he grabbed Fassy's doberman, Rubyjean, by her lead and refused to let go.

Fassy then told Mitchell that she had called police, at which point he replies "I don't care"

and lifts the dog up by the lead, choking her.

The shocking act was captured on video. Photo / Supplied

Mitchell them left the property, refusing to return the dog.

Slidell Police Department launched an investigation, later revealing on Facebook how Mitchell was apprehended.

"Slidell Police have arrested a man for animal cruelty after he was captured on a Ring doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend's dog, due to an argument," they wrote.

"Shane Michael Mitchell took the canine and refused to return her to its rightful owner.

"Based off the video, Slidell Police detectives secured an arrest warrant for Mr. Mitchell for Cruelty to Animals. A court order was also secured ordering the canine, Rubyjean, back to her rightful owner.

"Mitchell refused to co-operate with authorities, so several undercover detectives set up surveillance in an attempt to locate Mitchell.

Mitchell was later arrested. Photo / Slidell Police Department

Police apprehend Mitchell. Photo / Slidell Police Department

"Shortly before 11:00 a.m. this morning, Mitchell was located at an apartment complex on Oak Harbor Boulevard and was taken into custody without incident. Police located Rubyjean safe and sound and reunited the canine with her rightful owner."

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said: "I was sick to my stomach watching that video. How someone can do hurt a defenceless animal is beyond me.

"I had the opportunity to meet Rubyjean this afternoon, and she was as sweet and well-mannered as could be. We are glad this had a happy ending for both the dog and her owner."