Dutch authorities said Tuesday that five experienced surfers drowned when they went out for a session in stormy weather off the coast of The Hague.

The group jumped into the sea late Monday and likely couldn't deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.

An additional problem was an excessively thick layer of foam that drifted on the North Sea waters by the beaches.

"The strong wind from a northern direction and strong sea current due to the spring tide made the joint search actions a tricky job," the lifeguard service KNRM said in a statement.

Four bodies have been recovered and the Dutch coast guard said a fifth body had been seen floating in the waters while it was drifting out of reach.

Dutch media reported that the surfers were experienced and include two surf school instructors.

Both men and women are among the dead. Some of them also worked as lifeguards.

The Hague mayor Johan Remkes said it was still too early to exactly say what the cause of the tragedy was, especially since the surfers had plenty of experience to assess the dangers of the waters.

"How can it be that people with so much experience and who knew this place so well came to die?" he said at a press conference.

The age of the victims, who all lived locally, was between 22 and 38.

