Dutch authorities said Tuesday that five experienced surfers drowned when they went out for a session in stormy weather off the coast of The Hague.

The group jumped into the sea late Monday and likely couldn't deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.

An additional problem was an excessively thick layer of foam that drifted on the North Sea waters by the beaches.

"The strong wind from a northern direction and strong sea current due to the spring tide made the joint search actions a tricky job," the lifeguard service KNRM said in a statement.

Four bodies have been recovered and the Dutch coast guard said a fifth body had been seen floating in the waters while it was drifting out of reach.

Friends and family hug as they lay flowers on the beach during a commemoration to the deceased. Photo / Getty
Helicopters were used to clear foam from the search area. Photo / Getty
Dutch media reported that the surfers were experienced and include two surf school instructors.

Both men and women are among the dead. Some of them also worked as lifeguards.

Dark are the times we're living in. I feel like this picture that we took a few days ago represents my feelings quite well at the moment: static, moody and most of all I feel drained (of color), dark and grey has my mind been the last 16 hours. • I am and always will be the guy looking for something good and positive in every situation. I try my best to make live all fun and games. But right now I want to share the feeling I maybe haven't shared enough of in my life. • It's been overwhelming how sadness and helpless I've felt during the shocking situation that's been reality the last 16 hours. A group of fit and experienced surfers went out on a stormy day in Scheveningen and some never came back. My local break where I've surfed countless times. Where my friends and fellow surfers have been taken by the sea as if it was nothing. If I would have trusted anyone to be fine in these conditions it would be this knowledgeable group of people. You'll be missed by many and never forgotten. • Tell your loved ones you love them and give them a big hug. You'll be thankful later. ♥️ • 📸: @jophermans.photography

The Hague mayor Johan Remkes said it was still too early to exactly say what the cause of the tragedy was, especially since the surfers had plenty of experience to assess the dangers of the waters.

"How can it be that people with so much experience and who knew this place so well came to die?" he said at a press conference.

The age of the victims, who all lived locally, was between 22 and 38.

-Additional reporting, NZ Herald