A small spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia over the past 24 hours has put government officials and health authorities on high alert.

Another 18 people nationwide tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

That's compared to eight confirmed cases across the country one day prior.

Australia has recorded 6967 cases of Covid-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

Over the weekend, 15 and then 14 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The first Covid-19 were identified in late January in Australia. The number of new cases rapidly increased through March. Since April there has been a reduction in daily reported cases, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, a new cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged at a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne's north.

Three employees at the McDonald's restaurant in Fawkner, about 12km north of Melbourne's CBD, have now been diagnosed with the virus.