The UK has become the second country to record more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said at the government's daily briefing that another 649 people in the UK have died in all settings, including hospitals and care homes, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

That takes the UK's official death toll to 30,076, behind only the United States, which has more than 71,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The British government is expected to extend the lockdown restrictions on Thursday when they come up for review, partly because deaths remain elevated despite falling when measured over a seven-day period.

Jenrick also said that just under 70,000 tests for the coronavirus were conducted on Tuesday. That's short of the 100,000 target the government had set for the end of April, which it managed to achieve twice.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a new target for testing capacity of 200,000 tests a day by the end of May.

Despite failing to meet targets for testing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set an even higher target to reach by the end of May. AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

In the US, Tom Frieden, a former director of the CDC, testified at a House hearing that there will be 100,000 deaths in the United States by the end of May.

As bad as the crisis has been, "It's just the beginning," he said.

"Our war against Covid will be long and difficult."

Republican Andy Harris of Maryland, a hearing participant, said reopening the economy can't wait. "We're safer from death if we're not born," he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the rising coronavirus infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area should serve as a warning to other states not to reopen their economies too quickly.

"This desire to restart and open up without necessarily referencing the actual facts of what's going on is dangerous," de Blasio said on CNN's New Day.

The mayor says New Yorkers have succeeded in lowering virus infection rates by following social distancing orders and wearing masks in public.

He says the message to the rest of the country is "learn from how much effort, how much discipline it took to finally bring these numbers down and follow the same path". Otherwise, he says, there's the possibility of a resurgence.

There have been more than 13,000 deaths in the five boroughs of New York City, plus another likely 5000 blamed on the virus, but unconfirmed by lab tests.

New York state recorded 230 deaths on Monday, far lower than the peak of 799 on April 8.