

US Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the US could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June.

He said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day on May 25 to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown.

Advertisement

The vice president said the discussions as preliminary.

Dr Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, says the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump's staggering virus prediction

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump blames China for unleashing virus due to 'mistake'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The pandemic could derail US election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 'nightmare scenario'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump takes no responsibility after spike in disinfectant calls



The news that the task force could disband comes after President Donald Trump made a staggering prediction about the US death toll.

The embattled president increased his projection for the total US coronavirus death toll to as many as 100,000 – up by 40,000 from what he suggested just a few weeks ago.

"We're going to lose anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people," Trump told a virtual town hall hosted by Fox News Channel.

Speaking at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Trump described the country's death toll – which had surpassed 68,000 as of Monday morning – as "a horrible thing".

"We shouldn't lose one person out of this," he said.

Advertisement

‌



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website