Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in containing the scourge.

China marked its third week with no new virus deaths.

In the US, some states took steps to lift lockdown restrictions that have put millions out of work and upended the global economy, although thousands of new U.S. infections and deaths have been reported daily.

Britain appeared set to surpass Italy as Europe's hardest-hit nation, even as the rate of deaths and hospitalisation declined and the government prepared to take tentative steps out of lockdown.

Staff await the arrival of people at a Covid-19 testing facility in Twickenham Rugby stadium in London. AP Photo / Frank Augstein

The British government said about 28,700 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, while Italy reported close to 29,100 fatalities. Both figures are almost certainly underestimates because they include only people who tested positive, and testing was not widespread in Italian and British nursing homes until recently.

Yet official British statistics released Tuesday on people who died with suspected Covid-19 put the country's toll at more than 30,000 as of April 24, or one-third higher than the government count at the time. A comparable figure for Italy was not available.

In Russia, the number of infections rose sharply again, with Moscow reporting more than 10,000 new cases for three days in a row.

A woman walks past graffiti dedicated to the victory of the Soviet Union in the World War II, in St Petersburg, Russia. AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky

At the same time, many European countries that have relaxed strict lockdowns after new infections tapered off were watching their virus numbers warily.

"We know with great certainty that there will be a second wave — the majority of scientists are sure of that. And many also assume that there will be a third wave," said Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's national disease control center.

French President Emmanuel Macron took heat from parents, teachers and mayors, who pushed back against his plans to gradually reopen schools next week with classes capped at 15 students.

Italy this week allowed 4.4 million people to go back to work and eased restrictions on personal movement for the first time in two months.

Leonardo Bonucci arrives at the Juventus sports centre to resume training on May 5. No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. And no entering the locker room. AP Photo / Fabio Ferrari,LaPresse

The coming weeks are essentially an "experiment" to see how the infection curve reacts to the easing of the West's first lockdown, the head of infectious diseases at Italy's Superior Institute of Health told the La Repubblica newspaper.

"We are not out of the epidemic. We are still in it," said Dr Giovanni Rezza. "I don't want people to think there's no more risk and we go back to normal."

Widely seen as a success story, South Korea reported only three new cases of the virus, its lowest total since February 18. Schools will reopen in phases starting with high school seniors on May 13, but the highlight Tuesday was the baseball season, which began with no spectators allowed.

Cheerleaders danced beneath rows of empty seats, and umpires wore face masks as one of the world's first major professional sports returned to action in games broadcast around the globe. Players and coaches were subjected to fever screenings before entering stadiums.

A woman, bottom left, in front of the spectators' seats covered with pictures of fans, before a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea. AP Photo / Lee Jin-man

With major league baseball in the US still mulling plans on what to do about its own season, American sports network ESPN signed a contract to broadcast six South Korean games per week, starting with Tuesday's season opener between Daegu's Samsung Lions and Changwon-based NC Dinos, which the Dinos won 4-0.

The country's professional soccer leagues will kick off Friday, also without spectators.

In China, it has been three weeks since any new deaths have been reported in the country where the pandemic began late last year. Just one new case of infection was confirmed, and fewer than 400 patients are still being treated for Covid-19, health officials said.

Other places in the Asia-Pacific region have also suppressed outbreaks, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, which has reported no new cases for two days. But experts said India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, has yet to see the peak of its outbreak.

Migrant workers in Ahmedabad, India, wait for transportation to take them back to their home states during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. AP Photo / Ajit Solanki

In Britain, which unlike other European nations remains in lockdown, a trial began Tuesday of a mobile phone app that authorities hope will help contain the outbreak. The app, which warns people if they have been near an infected individual, is being tested on the Isle of Wight, off England's southern coast. The government hopes it can be rolled out across the country later this month.

In France, scientists released a study saying they may have identified a possible case of the coronavirus dating back to December, about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe. Outside experts said the study was interesting but not conclusive.

Governments around the world have reported 3.6 million infections and more than a quarter-million deaths, including more than 69,000 in the United States. Deliberately concealed outbreaks, low testing rates and the severe strain the disease has placed on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is undoubtedly much greater.

Several states have been moving to relax restrictions even as daily new infections in the US exceed 20,000 and daily deaths are well over 1000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

After India relaxed some lockdown restrictions on Monday, thousands of people turned up at liquor stores without following social distancing recommendations. Police used batons to disperse the crowds. On Tuesday, Indian authorities imposed a special tax of 70 per cent on liquor purchases.

In other world developments:

America's least-populated states are scoring big when it comes to getting federal aid.

Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming got an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion that was supposed to address coronavirus-related expenses.

When measured by the number of positive Covid-19 tests, Alaska got nearly $3.4 million per test, according to an Associated Press analysis. New York, the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive test.

President Donald Trump is going back on the road, visiting Arizona to see a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks, after rarely leaving Washington during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he'll also go to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display. "Everybody traveling has been tested," Trump said when asked whether his aides would be at risk.

President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on May 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base and then on to Arizona. AP Photo / Patrick Semansky

Meat processing plants are increasingly becoming the focus of US clusters.

In one case which is becoming typical, one man worked in the laundry department at a Tyson Foods pork factory in Waterloo, Iowa. Another worked at a Tyson dog treats facility in Independence, Iowa. Jim Orvis and Arthur Scott lived in the same Waterloo duplex and died of Covid-19. Similar spread is happening in other communities in Nebraska and Minnesota where the economy centers on processing hogs and cattle.

New York state is now reporting more than 1700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it has protected vulnerable residents.

Major US automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line. Fiat Chrysler said it plans to start reopening factories May 18, though that depends on an easing of government restrictions. The United Auto Workers union appears to be on board.

Public transportation networks from Washington to New York to Chicago are doing their best to hold on as ridership drops and revenue plummets. The future feels especially shaky in Boston, often a symbol of unreliable bus and subway service. "If there are some great ideas coming from other agencies, we should just steal them," one official says.

The coronavirus has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater. Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran's iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners.

What yoiu need to know:

- Rising reported from Berlin and Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

