North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un makes a first public appearance for 20 days, the country's state media are reporting.

The North Korean dictator is reported to have attended a completion ceremony at a factory in Sunchon, in the South Pyongan Province, amid rumours he had died after failed heart surgery.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on his public appearance but the reports are unverified and no photos have been released.

He reportedly cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, KCNA reported Saturday.

It is the first time state media reported a public appearance by the dictator since speculation about his health began last month.

The agency says Kim "attended the ceremony" on Friday and "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'"