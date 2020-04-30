Despite the Covid-19 virus infecting more than three million globally, there are still several countries yet to report a single case.

In fact, 33 countries and territories have reported no coronavirus infections at all.

These include Comoros and Lesotho in Africa and Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in Asia.

But the biggest cluster of Covid-free countries are among the islands of the Pacific, according to Reuters data.

Advertisement

A woman wears a wears a face mask with a world map at a protest of travel agents in Kiel, Germany, yesterday. Photo / AP

There are 21 island nations and territories in Oceania that have reported no cases including Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Niue, Nauru, Kiribati, the Cook Islands and the Solomon Islands.

Other Pacific nations including Fiji (18), New Caledonia (18) and Papua New Guinea (8) have reported cases.

In total, the 33 countries reporting no infections is down from about a month ago when there were 45 countries and territories.

As of April 20, 214 places around the world, out of the 247 countries and territories recognised by the United Nations, had reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus.

Of those, 190 reported there had been local transmission in their communities. There have also been deaths in 166 of the countries and territories.

But just because a nation has not reported any cases does not necessarily mean there are none.

North Korea has not reported any coronavirus infections. However the neighbouring countries of China, Russia and South Korea are dealing with a high number of cases so it is possible, perhaps even likely, the rather secretive state is dealing with at least a few cases.

Some trends can be seen by looking at the spread of coronavirus by regions.

Advertisement

Cases of Covid-19 around the world have exploded in the US and Europe. Picture / John Hopkins University

Asia experienced roughly two broad waves of transmission across borders, while in Europe, many countries started to report cases from late February.

Latin America and Africa looked to be virus-free for January and February before the illness spread rapidly through both continents.

Five countries and territories have rid themselves of the virus after reporting cases. These are Anguilla, Greenland, the Caribbean islands of St Barts and Saint Lucia, and Yemen.

None of them had reported deaths of have any current infections as all previous cases have recovered.

There have been more than 227,000 deaths around the world, with most being in the United States with more than 60,000, followed by Italy with more than 27,000 and the UK with just over 26,000. France and Spain have just over 24,000.

In our neck of the woods, only eight of the 29 countries and territories in Oceania have had cases.

Australia has the most with more than 6700 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 91 deaths.

The state by state breakdown has 3018 cases in New South Wales, 1361 in Victoria, 1034 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 219 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the Northern Territory.

South Australia has been described as the "safest place in the world" after recording no new virus cases for the past week.

In the United States death rates continue to soar, with the country recording 60,000 fatalities.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Less than a fortnight ago, US President Donald Trump predicted the total number of deaths in the US could top out at that number.

"It looks like we'll be at about a 60,000 mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number thought of," Trump said on April 19.

The "lowest number" he was referring to came from the previous White House forecast of 100,000-240,000 deaths.

"The low number was supposed to be 100,000 people. We could end up at 50 to 60," he added at the next day's briefing.