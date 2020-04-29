Tesla boss Elon Musk has criticised the coronavirus lockdowns and suggested that restrictions should be lifted, tweeting a call to "Free America now".

Musk, the founder of aerospace company SpaceX and chief executive of electric car company Tesla, has repeatedly questioned responses to the pandemic that involve shutting down businesses and workplaces, including his own factories.

He tweeted a link to a Wall Street Journal opinion article suggesting that lockdowns did not save many lives, with the message "Give people their freedom back!"

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020



The piece, by former Cypress Semiconductor chief executive T.J Rodgers, examined per-capita deaths in various US states to argue that states which currently have fewer cases should not copy the shutdown that appears to have worked in cities such as New York.

Advertisement

Musk followed this with a tweet about Texas's decision to reopen restaurants and some shops from this weekend, with the message "Bravo Texas!". His final tweet simply said: "FREE AMERICA NOW".

His arguments are similar to those made by protesters in some parts of the United States, who have mounted demonstrations in recent days asking state officials to allow businesses to reopen.

Some Americans have disputed the government orders, arguing that they are an unfair curtailment on their freedom and are too damaging to the economy. Some have even suggested that lockdowns are not really for public safety but are simply a ruse for a government power grab.

The return of erratic Elon Musk: During coronavirus, Tesla CEO spreads misinformation and over-promises on ventilators https://t.co/rSZaOsoLp0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2020



The Tesla boss has been a longstanding Covid-19 sceptic, initially arguing that the virus would die out in the US by the end of April and pushing back against orders to close Tesla's factories in California and New York.

He posted that children were "essentially immune" to the virus, despite the fact that under-18s have become seriously ill from it and can catch it and pass it on to others.

He later said he was repurposing SpaceX and Tesla facilities in order to build ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, but it is currently unclear how many of these have been delivered to and used by hospitals.

The electric car company reported a profit in the final quarter of 2019 and better-than-expected first-quarter delivery numbers this month.

Analysts suggest it is likely to face challenges due to the global downturn, as consumers avoid big-ticket purchases, but could fare better than competitors as big car companies cancel or delay their electric vehicle projects.