

US Vice-President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota yesterday, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from Covid-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo's coronavirus testing and research programs.

All the other participants did, including Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, top Mayo officials, Governor Tim Walz and US Republican Jim Hagedorn.

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice-president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed.

Mayo officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.

Vice President Mike Pence, centre, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood, during a tour of the Mayo Clinic. Photo / AP

Pence also went without a mask a week earlier when he visited a GE Healthcare facility that makes ventilators.

Vice President Mike Pence visits the molecular testing lab at Mayo Clinic. Photo / AP

Some at the event in Madison, Wisconsin, wore masks and others did not. The White House said then that Pence had tested negative for the coronavirus and suggested that under the guidelines developed by the coronavirus task force there was no need for him to wear a mask.

The vice-president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Pence chose not to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic.

