Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major party's presidential nominee, has endorse Joe Biden's White House bid.

Clinton joined the presumptive Democratic nominee for a virtual town hall to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on women.

"I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election," she said.

Clinton teased the announcement by tweeting a picture of her, Biden and then-President Barack Obama laughing in the Oval Office.

In her remarks Clinton asked the country to imagine having "a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV."

She said: Ï wish he were president right now."

With her historic candidacy, Clinton remains a powerful — and complex — figure in American life.

Her 2016 campaign inspired many women and her loss to President Donald Trump resonates to this day. The women who competed in the 2020 Democratic primary often faced scepticism that a woman could win the White House four years after Trump's victory.

Biden has pledged to select a woman as his vice-president.

Clinton: "Think of what a difference it would make if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 28, 2020



Having competed against Trump, Clinton could offer Biden unique insight as he prepares for the November general election. Her endorsement is the latest example of leaders from across the party's ideological spectrum rallying behind Biden.

In recent weeks, the former Vice-President has picked up support from Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and leading progressives such as senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Hillary Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden and has kept a lower profile during the Trump era.

The swift coalescing around Biden stands in stark contrast to four years ago, when Hillary Clinton was unable to win over a significant portion of the electorate's left flank.

Sanders battled her to the end of the primary calendar and waged a bitter fight over the party platform before endorsing her and campaigning for her in the northern autumn. Hillary and Bill Clinton have argued that Sanders' push deeply wounded her campaign against Trump.

Hillary Clinton has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president https://t.co/YKxOmC6uYR — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 28, 2020



The Trump campaign sought to foment the same tension on by arguing that the Democratic establishment is again asserting itself.

"There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement. "Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders."

Despite overlapping for decades as Democratic heavyweights, the Clintons and Biden have never been especially close allies.

Biden's nearest alignment with Hillary Clinton came during Obama's first term, when Biden was Vice-President and Clinton was Secretary of State. Both had sought the Democratic nomination in 2008 — and both were dogged by their 2002 votes as senators in favour of the war powers resolution that President George W. Bush used to invade Iraq in 2003.

In reality, it’s hard to tell whether a candidate is strong or weak without knowing how he actually performs in the election.



But one thing we *can* do is place Biden in the context of Democrats’ previous presidential nominees. https://t.co/6plzjNKfl4 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) April 28, 2020



Biden suggested in his 2017 book, Promise me, Dad, that Obama favoured Clinton's 2016 presidential bid over the possibility of Biden running. With Obama by his side, Biden announced from the White House Rose Garden in 2015 that he wouldn't seek the presidency the following year.

As first lady and secretary of state, Clinton was among the leading voices in women's rights discussions around the world. She made headlines during her husband's first term with forceful advocacy for women during a United Nations conference in Beijing, where the Chinese government was under fire for human rights abuses.

"I believe that, on the eve of a new millennium, it is time to break our silence," Clinton said. "It is time for us to say here in Beijing, and the world to hear, that it is no longer acceptable to discuss women's rights as separate from human rights."

Biden in livestream:



"Violence against women is a huge problem, and especially right now, and Hillary and I have worked very hard on trying to end violence against women with that legislation, and it's one of the leading causes of my life" — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) April 28, 2020



She punctuated her argument with a line that has been replayed and repeated countless times since: "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights."

Yet Clinton's advocacy for Biden presents complications. After decades in the spotlight, she's a polarising figure who has been criticized for everything from her advocacy for health care reform in the 1990s to her decision to remain in her marriage following her husband's affair with a White House intern.

Her anticipated endorsement of Biden comes as a former Senate staffer has recently accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, when he was a senator. Trump made Bill Clinton's affairs an issue during the 2016 campaign despite his own indiscretions and allegations of assault.

"And part of what's sickeningly clear is that if Biden remains the Democratic nominee, whichever woman gets the nod to be his running mate will wind up drinking from a poisoned chalice." @RTraister on the Tara Reade allegations: https://t.co/INl9q3gXDL — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 28, 2020



Biden campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the northern autumn of 2016 and has praised her during his 2020 run as someone who "would have made a great president."

But he's also implicitly criticised her campaign by saying repeatedly that Democrats did a poor job of reaching white working-class voters who once helped anchor the Democratic coalition.

As recently as an April 15 fundraiser, Biden touted his own ability to win "the kind of folks I grew up with," the "high-school educated" population who believe Democrats have abandoned them.

And he regularly cites that slice of the electorate when arguing he can win Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — the three states where Clinton's narrow losses handed Trump an Electoral College majority despite her national popular vote lead.

- AP