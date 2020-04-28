It's no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in the US state of Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

The Lexington man's name was brought up by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.

According to Beshear, a few "bad apples," including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, are responsible for slowing down the state's unemployment processing.

"We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky," Beshear said.

"And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims."

But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.

He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first cheque.

"I've been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills," Shakur told the Herald-Leader.

"I'm hurt, I'm really embarrassed and I'm shocked. He needs to apologise. That's just my name."

Shakur told the paper he changed his name by deed poll after the legendary rapper was killed in 1996.

Beshear called Shakur personally on Tuesday to apologise and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.

"I understand, he's dealing with a lot," Shakur said. "Mistakes happen."

