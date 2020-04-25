The UK coronavirus death toll has reached 20,319, after 813 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Worldwide fatalities have surpassed 200,000, and there are more than 2.8 million cases, suggesting the UK's deaths make up about 10 per cent of the global tally.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said "we are not out of danger yet," as she stressed the public must continue to follow social distancing rules and not leave home unnecessarily.

‌

During the Government's daily press briefing, Patel praised the "spirit of national unity" during the coronavirus outbreak, urging the public to "not lose sight" of the fact their efforts are saving lives.

Advertisement

It comes as the Government's registration website for coronavirus tests was overwhelmed for the second day in a row, with today's home tests snapped up in less than 15 minutes.

More than 10 million key workers and their households are now eligible for Covid-19 tests as officials race to hit their 100,000-a-day testing target by next Thursday.

The restrictive testing programme in the UK has been criticised. Photo / Getty Images

Boris Johnson 'raring to go', says he will prioritise nation's health

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told aides he is "raring to go" ahead of his return to Downing Street on Monday, as he cited Cicero to insist that the health of the nation should be "supreme" when considering any changes to the lockdown.

Government sources said the Prime Minister was now "back in the driving seat", having been given the green light by doctors to resume work.

This week, Johnson is expected to make a series of key decisions on lifting some restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown last month.

In a three-hour summit yesterday with Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak at Chequers, where he has been recovering from coronavirus, Johnson stressed his biggest concern was the danger of a "second peak". That could lead to another lockdown to slow down the transmission of the disease, he warned.

The Government is facing growing pressure to set out a plan to ease the lockdown measures, as Tory MPs warn many firms fear for their future.

New Zealand has another coronavirus-related death - a man in his 60s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch. The country also has five new Covid-19 cases today - two confirmed and three probable.

With Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, joining via video conference, the Prime Minister quoted Cicero, the Roman statesman, saying Salus populi suprema lex esto - or, the health, or welfare, of the people should be the supreme law.

Advertisement

The remark echoes earlier comments first reported by the Daily Telegraph last week, in which Johnson insisted the Government must focus on avoiding a second wave of the virus, as it prepares society for a "new normal".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The Chequers summit was also attended by Dominic Cummings, his chief aide, and Lee Cain, his director of communications.

The PM will hold talks with individual Cabinet ministers to ask about progress with their department's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government has unveiled a $50 million package to help the media industry which has seen advertising revenues plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Johnson hosted a daily video call with Foreign Secretary Raab, who has been deputising with him. He also held talks with Sir Patrick and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.

A No10 insider said: "The PM has been doing all the right things and following his doctor's advice to come back to work."