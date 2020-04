Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will help create a "tracing army" that will help find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

New York will coordinate the massive effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, accounting for the large number of people who commute into New York City for work.

Wide-scale testing, tracing and isolation are considered crucial to taming the outbreak in the hard-hit region.

"It all has to be coordinated. There is no tracing that can work with one jurisdiction," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

Michael Bloomberg, left, and Andrew Cuomo pictured at a bill signing ceremony at the Capitol, in Albany, NY. AP Photo / Mike Groll

The city of more than eight million people is an epicentre of the pandemic and tracing infected people in the wider metropolitan area will be a gargantuan task. More than 257,000 people statewide have already tested positive for Covid-19 — a figure that likely undercounts infected residents by a substantial amount.

Now Cuomo aims to double the amount of daily tests in the state from 20,000 to 40,000.

The governor said that "we will literally need thousands" of people to trace the contacts of infected people.

The state currently has just 225 tracers with almost 500 more in New York City and its suburbs, and their efforts to contain the virus by finding people who had contact with the sick fell apart quickly as huge numbers of people in the region fell ill.

A medical worker speaks with patients at a Covid-19 testing station at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, in New York. AP Photo / John Minchillo

Cuomo said they will start to build a greater force of disease detectives by drawing from 35,000 medical field students at state and city universities, as well as from the state health department and other agencies. The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University will create an online curriculum and training programme.

Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies will help build and run the programme. The philanthropic group also will contribute $10.5 million. Bloomberg, in a prepared statement, said the ramped-up testing and tracing "will help us drive the virus into a corner".

New York has $1.3 billion from the federal government available to pay for tracing, Cuomo said.

Speaking shortly before Cuomo outlined his tracing plan, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined what he called a test-and-trace plan that he said would be run by the city.

The mayor said, once widespread testing for the virus is available, the city will need as many as 5000 to 10,000 contact tracers including city workers and employees of nonprofit groups that work with the city.

A pedestrian wearing a face mask stops in Times Square, in New York. AP Photo / John Minchillo

In other coronavirus developments in New York:

New York state has now recorded more than 15,000 since the outbreak began last month, with 474 Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

It was the third straight day the death toll has been below 500.

The state figures do not include another 4865 "probable" deaths in New York City which haven't been confirmed by a lab test.

There were 15,599 patients hospitalised statewide, continuing a slow decline.

President Donald Trump will speak at a West Point graduation ceremony being designed to keep cadets safe from the coronavirus, the US Military Academy announced Wednesday.

Cadets have been home since March because of the outbreak, but the Class of 2020 will return to campus in time for the June 13 ceremony. Trump recently announced he would give the commencement address.

Graduation ceremonies at the storied academy are usually held in May in a football stadium that can hold 38,000 people. West Point officials said in a release they are working on plans for a ceremony for the 1000-member class that will "look different".

"The size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for cadets and the entire West Point community," according to the academy. Decisions on family attendance and the scope of the ceremony have yet to be made.

On Saturday, the US Air Force Academy hosted a scaled-down ceremony with hundreds of graduating cadets sitting in chairs eight feet apart on the school's parade field, instead of its stadium. The pandemic forced the academy to close the ceremony to visitors.

West Point said there will be a detailed Covid-19 screening, testing, quarantine and integration plan for returning cadets.

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St Patrick's Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, de Blasio said Wednesday.

"One way or another, the show will go on," he said. "There's no day like the Fourth of July ... and even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a meaningful way."

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio passes out bags at the Healthcare Heroes Hospital Delivery at Coney Island Hospital. AP Photo / Brian Ach

He said fireworks sponsor Macy's agrees. A message requesting comment was sent Wednesday to spokespeople for the department store chain.

De Blasio said it remains to be decided how and when the show can happen in light of whatever social distancing may still be necessary by Independence Day.

"We're going to figure out something we can do. We have to make sure it's safe," the Democrat said. But he cast the plan as "part of our effort to fight back — to recognise a day of this importance, but to do it in a different way".

Meanwhile, two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.

The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighbourhoods, the US Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

- Karen Matthews and Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York City.