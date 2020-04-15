British Border Force officials found extra items in a consignment of protective face masks.

The BBC reports that smugglers hid cocaine worth more than £1 million ($2m) in a 14kg haul.

A Polish-registered van attempted to enter the UK through the Channel Tunnel. The driver has been arrested.

The face masks have been held pending checks by regulators, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

Darren Herbert, of the National Crime Agency, said: "This seizure is further evidence of the way criminal networks are attempting to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to their own ends, covering this load of drugs with what would seem like vital protective equipment."