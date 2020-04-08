A man is on the run after stealing the car of a pregnant woman while her 3-year-old son was still in the vehicle.

The 31-week pregnant Queensland mother was at the grocery store at 8am on Tuesday when a man broke into her 2008 White Hyundai i30.

CCTV footage captured the moment the man reversed the vehicle as the desperate pregnant mother attempted to open the driver's side door while pleading with the man to let her get her son out.

A man is on the run after stealing the car of a pregnant woman while her 3-year-old son was still in the vehicle. Photo / 9 News

The mother, pictured above, was flung to the ground. Photo / 9 News

The man then continued to reverse before taking off and driving a short distance.

Advertisement

He then stopped briefly to remove the child from the car before driving off.

The woman sustained minor injuries after she was flung to the ground, while the boy was unharmed.

The man is described as Caucasian, around 1.7m tall, of a slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say the result could have catastrophic for the unborn baby and the mother had she landed on the concrete at a different angle.