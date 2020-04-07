The United Kingdom and New York state have both recorded their single biggest daily jumps in coronavirus death tolls overnight.

More than 750 people died in Britain in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

More than 1,380,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 184 countries, and 78,000 people have died.

Here are developments from around the world as countries battle to contain the global coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

UK's deadliest day

The United Kingdom has recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far, with 758 people dying in 24 hours.

NHS England said the youngest victim was 23 years old and had no underlying health conditions, while the oldest victim was 102.It brings Britain's total death toll to 5373, with some 52,000 cases confirmed so far.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the virus last month, is currently in a stable condition in hospital after spending the night in intensive care.

He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday and moved to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened.

New York toll jumps

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, marking its biggest single-day jump, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

The state's death toll since the beginning of the outbreak last month grew to 5489. More people have now died from the coronavirus than from the September 11 terror attacks.

The alarming surge in deaths comes even as new hospital admissions have dropped on average over several days, a possible harbinger of the outbreak finally levelling off. Cuomo said the death tally was a "lagging indicator" that reflected the loss of critically ill people hospitalised earlier.

Medical workers wheel bodies to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. AP Photo / John Minchillo

"That's 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual.

Advertisement

"There's a family, there's a mother, there's a father, there's a sister, there's a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," Cuomo said at a briefing at the state Capitol.

The state has been recording more than 500 new deaths a day since late last week. The number of confirmed cases — which does not include infected people who have not been tested — is close to 139,000 statewide.

Patients brought into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective gear in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo / John Minchillo

While Cuomo said New York could be reaching a "plateau" in hospitalisations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing.

"This is a projection," he said. "It still depends on what we do, and what we do will affect those numbers."

Death toll in Spain rises again

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus has risen again for the first time in five days.

A total 743 deaths were reported on Tuesday – some 100 more than the fatalities seen from Sunday to Monday – bringing the country's total death toll to nearly 13,800.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Tuesday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Watch live - 54 new coronavirus cases today - total now 1160

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Data scientist says today could be turning point

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Expert professor says no blanket quarantine at border risks a longer lockdown

The country's total number of confirmed infections also rose over 140,000, with 5478 new cases on Tuesday – 1000 more than on Monday.

Both figures had been declining since April 2, but is consistent with previous Tuesdays when the backlog of weekend tests and fatalities are normally reported.

Authorities have said flattening the contagion arc will be a long process, but the pressure on hospitals is beginning to ease.

Norway eases lockdown rules

Norway, one of the first European countries to go into lockdown over the coronavirus, will start relaxing its restrictions "little by little" this month, the prime minister says.

The Nordic country's lockdown sent the economy into a tailspin and triggered hundreds of thousands of lay-offs."Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little," Erna Solberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, her health minister said the epidemic was "under control" in Norway, pointing to the low rate of transmission.Current restrictions, which are in place until April 13, include the closure of nurseries and schools, refusing entry to foreigners who do not live and work in Norway and forbidding people to go to their mountain cabins if they have one.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

But kindergartens will reopen between April 20 and 27, schools from the first grade to the fourth grade will reopen from April 27 and Norwegians will be able to go to their chalets from April 20.

At the same time, working from home must continue and Norwegians must get used to measures against contamination "for a long time," Solberg said.

As of Tuesday, 5863 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Norway and 69 people had died.

Norway is the latest country to ease some of its restrictions.

Denmark, which followed a similarly tough line to Norway, announced late on Monday it would reopen day care centres and schools on April 15 as a first step to gradually relaxing its three-week lockdown.

Paris bans daytime jogging

Parisians have been banned from jogging and playing any outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm after too many people took to the streets over the weekend to enjoy the sunny weather.

Residents were previously allowed to exercise outdoors for an hour if they carried a form explaining why they were out. But outdoor exercise will now only be permitted when "street crowd is at its lowest", authorities said.

On Tuesday, France reached more than 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, with 7,091 recorded in hospitals and 3,237 in old age homes, a government official said.

A total of 7131 people were being treated in intensive care, top health official Jerome Salomon told journalists, warning that "the epidemic is continuing its progression".

Morocco makes masks compulsory

Morocco has now made it compulsory for all people to wear face masks when venturing outside.

If you're caught breaking the rule, you could be punished with up to three months in prison or cop a fine of up to NZ$200.

People can buy the masks in local shops and they'll be offered at a subsidised price, according to the Interior, Health and Economy ministries.

So far, 8612 people have been arrested in Morocco for breaking various virus-related rules, including 82 people allegedly responsible for spreading fake news, according to the country's General Directorate for National Security.

Trump blasts WHO

US President Donald Trump has blasted the World Health Organisation (WHO) for giving a "faulty recommendation" as the country's number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

"The WHO really blew it," Trump tweeted early on Wednesday morning.

"For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look," he added.

"Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?"