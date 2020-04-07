On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown most of the world off its axis. It's taken lives, impacted the health of thousands of people and interrupted our very way of life.
It's easy to be overwhelmed byall the information coming at you, so it's important to take your mind off things, even for a little while.
To help you with this we've pulled together some of our favourite big reads from our international partners. There's not a Covid-19 story in sight, promise.
Today we take a look at a viral dance craze, Jennifer Aniston on ageing, the woman making millions eating for YouTube, the baby in a bag, and Indigenous Australians battling climate change.
The original Renegade: The teen who created the viral dance
Finding they have a lot more time on their hands at the moment, people are trying their hand at TikTok dances.
Jalaiah Harmon is responsible for one of the most famous of these viral dances.
Harmon trained in all the traditional ways, taking classes in hip-hop, ballet, lyrical, jazz, tumbling and tap after school at a dance studio near her home in the Atlanta suburbs. She also built a career online, studying viral dances, collaborating with peers and posting original choreography.
Then, a sequence of hers turned into one of the most viral dances online: the Renegade.