The cruel fate of an American family hit by the coronavirus has drawn attention around the world, after six children had to farewell their mum in hospital by walkie-talkie.

Sundee Rutter, 42, died in Everett, Washington from Covid-19 as her children said goodbye from the other side of a window.

Like other sufferers in the pandemic, she was unable to have her loved ones near her for fear of infection.

US media reports said that Rutter had only in January been told she was beating breast cancer and was in remission.

CNN reports that her children, aged 13 to 24, were losing another parent. Eight years ago their father died.

Elijah Ross-Rutter said goodbye to his mother, who died of coronavirus, over a walkie-talkie.

“I told her everything’s going to be all right with the kids. Us older siblings, we’re going to make sure... [they] grow up to be some adults that my mom would want them to be.” pic.twitter.com/i0lcTsAvuR — New Day (@NewDay) April 1, 2020



Providence Hospital staff gave them a walkie-talkie to communicate with their mother.

Her son Elijah Ross-Rutter, 20, said: "We got to say our final words and goodbyes ... I was able to tell her I loved her."

Elijah said he told his mother that "everything's going to be all right with the kids".

Sundee Rutter died of the coronavirus. Photo / GoFundMe

Elijah's eldest brother, Tyree Ross-Rutter, intends to take custody of his younger siblings, aged 13, 14 and 15.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the family.