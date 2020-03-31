They felt on top of the world. Then the world turned upside down.

When an earthquake, war or social upheaval drives you across a border and into the unknown, you learn the hard lesson of

Chiquinquira Fleming: I am a beauty queen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mahler Carrasco: I keep people safe

Cinthia Delgado: I am a graphic designer

Andrea Calabrese: I am a classical musician

Leonardo Pérez: I run a top medical practice