New Zealanders living in Australia on 444 visas will be able to access the AU$1,500 fortnightly payments, the Australian government has confirmed.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken with Jacinda Ardern about the arrangement.

Thousands of New Zealanders who found themselves out of work were forced to leave Australia after finding they were unable to access Centrelink payments.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo / Getty Images

The 444 visa is a temporary visa that allows New Zealands to visit, study, stay and work in Australia, as long as they remain a New Zealand citizen.

The changes were announced this afternoon, as part of a new government package to aide those affected by Covid-19 in Australia.

Morrison has pledged AU$130 billion over the next six months to help Australians who have found themselves out of work.

He said the AU$130 billion was to "support the jobs and livelihoods of the almost six million Australians who will need that lifeline in the months ahead".

The Australian government is also introducing a AU$1,500 "Job Keeper" payment, which New Zealanders on 444 visas will be eligible for.

Businesses will be paid up to AU$1,500 a fortnight, per employee, for the next six months.

The payment will be a flat rate of AU$1,500, regardless of how much they had previously been paid.

"If anyone falls on a hard time, it's the same hard time," Morrison said.

"We're all in this together, that's what's fair, that's what's Australian."

Morrison said the Job Keeper payment was "to keep Australians in their jobs even when the work dries up".

According to Austrlian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the payments would also be available to part-time workers, sole traders and casuals who have been with their employer for 12 months or more.

Payments will flow from the first week of May but will be backdated to today. Employees stood down since March 1 will be eligible.