A woman who is eight months pregnant with her third child has spoken out about being the unsuspecting wedding guest that infected 39 people at a NSW wedding earlier this month.

Sally Hawach had flown in from America to attend the wedding of friends Scott Maggs and Emma Metcalf.

But the celebration unknowingly became a coronavirus hotspot with 39 people walking away with the potentially deadly disease.

Scott Maggs and Emma Metcalf's luxury NSW wedding had 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Photo / @emma_metcalf

Hawach has now opened up about discovering she was the person who had inadvertently infected everyone, warning others to listen to advice about staying in to stop the virus' spread.

"It was really only a small group of people at the wedding. So again, that just shows how powerful and infectious this virus is and how seriously we all need to take it," she told 60 Minutes.

Hawach has spent the last two weeks in quarantine with her husband and young daughter who all became infected while her son didn't contract it and is staying elsewhere for his safety.

"The hardest part that I'm struggling with right now is being away from my son, I'm missing him terribly," she said. "I can't speak with him because he just cries and he doesn't understand why he can't see me."

The expectant mum – who was interviewed from behind a closed door by Channel 9 reporter Tom Steinfort from her place of quarantine – also revealed she had no idea whether her unborn baby had been affected by the virus in any way because she'd been unable to obtain an ultrasound.

"No one will see me whilst I have the virus because they don't want me near the maternity ward obviously," she explained.

It first emerged that the wedding at the luxury Tumbling Waters Retreat, an hour outside of Sydney, had been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak when NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant revealed there were six confirmed cases of the deadly virus among the 100 guests who attended the wedding on March 6.

That number quickly rose to 39, with at least 21 of those affected being NSW residents, while five lived in other states, Dr Chant said.

"NSW Health has worked with other states and territories to notify attendees at a wedding held at Stanwell Tops on March 6 of their potential exposure to Covid-19 and the need to quarantine themselves until March 20," a NSW Health spokesman said when the tally hit 31.

The bride and groom, however, were not among those struck down after being tested when they returned from honeymoon in the Maldives.

Hawach previously explained on Instagram that being pregnant and testing positive for the coronavirus was "extremely stressful".

"As you can imagine this is extremely stressful. I am 30 weeks pregnant and have a 2yo and a 1yo," she wrote on Instagram.

"My 1yo is showing signs of Covid also and is extremely sick. I am very distressed at the thought of having possibly infected anyone. I have contacted everyone I think I have been in touch with. But please if you have been in contact with me since March 6th or anyone with Covid or you show signs of sickness please self-isolate.

"Self-isolate anyway. If you've been in touch with a confirmed case and show signs of Covid please do a test immediately. Covid is serious. Covid can be lethal and it is spreading fast. Let's stay calm but please also take isolation seriously and look out for those around us. Sending love to all."

Sonya Keller, the owner of the luxury venue in the Illawarra region of NSW, claims news of the outbreak has "damaged" her business, and she's been advised the guests "were not contagious during the time they spent" at the resort.

"Please can you spread the word as you can imagine the damage this has done to our business," she wrote on the Tumbling Waters Retreat's Facebook page.

There are now 3983 confirmed coronavirus cases across the country.

That includes 1791 in New South Wales, 769 in Victoria, 656 in Queensland, 299 in South Australia, 311 in Western Australia, 66 in Tasmania, 77 in the Australian Capital Territory and 14 in the Northern Territory.

The number of Australians who have died after contracting Covid-19 has now reached 16.

Last night Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced tougher restrictions across the country, limiting groups allowed outside to just two people, down from 10.

Weddings have been capped at five people attending in a measure to protect the virus spreading in Australia.