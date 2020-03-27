Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories

Dozens of people in Melbourne have shown they aren't taking social distancing advice seriously, after pictures emerged of groups of people on St Kilda beach this afternoon.

Pictures taken this afternoon show groups of people enjoying the sun and ignoring protective measures.

3AW's Tom Elliot said it seems like the message "just isn't getting through".

This was St Kilda beach today, in Victoria, where not a lot of social distancing took place. 📷: Wayne Taylor #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lE8DL6dWD4 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 27, 2020

A caller told the radio presenter that she drove past the beach and was shocked at how many people were there.

"It was absolutely disgusting to see people on the beach and sitting on the walls," the caller said.

She said people were acting like "nothing was happening".

St Kilda Beach 3pm.

Dozens ignoring the Government advice on social distancing. #coronavirusaus #9News pic.twitter.com/50pefZj57c — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 27, 2020

JUST IN | All beaches in Port Phillip will close at 7pm tonight. #9News pic.twitter.com/iIDm9OxCT0 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 27, 2020

"It's really wrong."

People flouting social distancing requirements have been photographed at Manly Beach. Photo / 9 News

There were similar scenes at Sydney's Manly Beach. Dozens of people were seen jogging, swimming and socialising at the popular spot amid the recently-introduced social distancing guidelines.

Former Married at First Sight star and Manly resident Dean Wells also shared footage of the area flooded with visitors throughout the day.

"Literally thousands of people around," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sydneysiders were criticised for flouting the restrictions last weekend.

Bondi Beach had to be locked down after thousands of sun seekers descended on the tourist hotspot over the weekend.