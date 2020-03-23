German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the new coronavirus.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert told news agency dpa yesterday "the result of today's test is negative" but that "further tests will be conducted in the coming days".

Merkel went into quarantine at home on Sunday evening after being informed that a doctor who had administered a vaccination to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She received the precautionary vaccination against pneumococcal infection on Friday.

The 65-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On Monday, she led a Cabinet meeting by phone from home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.