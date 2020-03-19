Some young Americans have been slammed for ignoring social distancing instructions and continuing with their Spring Break partying.

CBS Evening News interviewed a couple of them, and it's fair to say they didn't make a good impression.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," one said.

"You know I've been waiting, we've been waiting, for Miami Spring Break for a while now. About two months, we've had this trip planned. Two, three months. We're just out here having a good time.

Advertisement

"Whatever happens, happens.

"It does suck that the bars and restaurants are closed, but we'll find ways to have fun."

"I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying": Some spring break visitors in South Florida lamented the restricted access to beaches and entertainment as public health and government officials race against the clock to curtail the spreading coronavirus. https://t.co/8gBUuhcskw pic.twitter.com/LQKBQO5SwG — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 18, 2020

‌

Another reveller complained that the attempts to contain the virus were "really messing up" her Spring Break.

"I think they're blowing it way out of proportion," she said.

These particular revellers were in Miami, Florida. All bars and restaurants there have been shut on the orders of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Several people online have pointed out that the partygoers are endangering not only themselves but others around them.

Risking letting your grandparents/parents/somebody else's die to smash some Bud Lights is not an awesome look https://t.co/Mc5HiON2AG — Colin Jones (@colinjones) March 18, 2020