Many American nursing homes risk running out of protective masks and gowns by next week because of the coronavirus, and at least one facility already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns, an industry group warned.

"We really need to take drastic action to conserve masks and gowns going forward," said Dr David Gifford, chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association, one of the main trade groups representing the nation's 15,600 nursing homes.

The industry group is calling on its members to stretch the use of personal protective equipment and asking other healthcare facilities such as dental offices to consider providing any unneeded supplies to nursing homes.



The United States federal Government seconded the conservation effort. Seema Verma, head of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, recommended that doctors, dentists and hospitals postpone non-essential procedures in order to preserve supplies.

That would not only help nursing homes but also hospitals preparing for an increased number of coronavirus cases.

Along with cruise ships, nursing homes have emerged as a focus of heightened concern in the global pandemic. At least 30 of Washington state's more than 50 deaths have been linked to one nursing home. Most of the dead were residents.

Trump said today that he would invoke the Defense Production Act, which would significantly increase the production of critical equipment including hospital beds and other medical supplies.



Verma had said that her agency is focused on whether facilities are taking required measures to control infections and that nursing homes in the Seattle area, California and New York are currently the main areas of concern.

Gifford said based on a survey his group estimates that one in five nursing homes could run out of protective equipment next week, and a similar number the week following.

The group is looking to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidance on how nursing homes can safely stretch supplies.

The CDC's Kara Jacobs Slifka said that the agency is working on it. One suggestion is for staffers to use the same face mask for an entire shift, provided they don't touch it or it doesn't gets damp or soiled.

About 1.4 million patients are cared for in nursing homes and rehab facilities within such homes, mainly elderly and severely disabled people who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. Government programmes like Medicaid and Medicare cover a significant share of the cost, with Medicare paying for rehab services only.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association, the industry group, said the nation's response now could literally save tens of thousands of lives. "We really have to take this quite seriously," he said. Officials are optimistic that eventually they'll have enough supplies available, but they're concerned about getting through the next few weeks.

