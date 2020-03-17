Former US Vice-President Joe Biden has a massive lead in the key state of Florida as three states voted in primaries under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden was leading Senator Bernie Sanders by 61.1 per cent to 22.6 per cent in the Sunshine State with 80 per cent of the vote counted.

CNN projected that Biden would win the state, adding to the 16 others he had previously won.

There are 219 delegates at stake. CNN reported that Biden has at least a 200-delegate lead over Sanders.

Last week, Biden led Sanders by 66 per cent to 22 per cent in a University of North Florida poll.

Most Democratic voters casting ballots today say they have anxieties about contracting the new coronavirus, but their worries are notably measured during a pandemic that has all-but shut down public life across the US.

About 4 in 10 voters in the primary election in Florida and roughly a third in Arizona and Illinois said they are "very" concerned that they or a family member may get infected with Covid-19.

About 40 per cent of voters in each state felt somewhat concerned, according to AP VoteCast surveys of thousands of Americans voting in the presidential primary fight between Biden and Bernie Sanders.

In just a few weeks, the coronavirus has upended that race, the global economy and Americans' daily routines, as government officials have closed schools, warned against travel, closed restaurants and advised millions of workers to stay home.

Ohio chose to halt in-person voting and delay its primary to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

Illinois, Florida and Arizona went ahead, instituting some new safety measures for voters and poll workers.

AP VoteCast surveys are designed to capture voters' views regardless of when or how they voted, accounting for the many voters in Florida and Arizona who voted early. Here's a snapshot of voters' priorities and concerns as they cast their ballots:

HANDLING HEALTH CARE

Distress about the coronavirus was spread evenly across gender, education and income levels. But voters under 45 were somewhat less likely than their older counterparts to worry about getting infected.

The outbreak feeds into pre-existing concerns about the healthcare system in the US.

Democratic voters have for weeks named healthcare as a top issue of concern and that remained true in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Biden has made improving Obamacare a cornerstone of his agenda, while Sanders has campaigned on the promise of the government providing universal health coverage.

Democratic primary voters in Florida, a state with both a large population of retirees and many younger tourism and service sector workers, believe that Biden would be better than Sanders at handling healthcare issues, 56 per cent to 34 per cent. Arizona and Illinois voters are closely divided between the two candidates on the issue.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS

The full brunt of the economic damage from the coronavirus hasn't hit, but the surveys reveal most Democratic voters already felt on shaky ground.

Few — only about 10 per cent in Arizona, Florida and Illinois — said they were getting ahead financially in what has been the longest expansion in US history.

Roughly two-thirds in each state think they are "holding steady," while about a quarter describe themselves as falling behind. Overwhelming majorities in all three states — 80 per cent in Arizona and about 70 per cent in Florida and Illinois — describe the country's economic system as unfair. Roughly 40 per cent in Arizona, and about a third in Florida and Illinois, called it "very unfair."

POISED FOR NOVEMBER

Biden is widely seen as the strongest contender against Trump. About 80 per cent of voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois think the former vice president could definitely or probably win the general election. Smaller majorities in each state — roughly 60% — have the same confidence in a Sanders victory. Opposition to Trump is a defining trait of Democratic primary voters. In Florida and Illinois, around three-quarters said they would vote for whomever the party nominates to take on Trump. That figure is somewhat more, 81%, in Arizona.Some in each of the states — 9% in Arizona, 13% in Illinois and 15% in Florida — say they would vote for Biden, but not Sanders. Somewhat fewer — 6% in Arizona, 8% in Illinois and 5% in Florida — say they would vote for Sanders, but not Biden.

-AP