New Zealanders currently temporarily living overseas are being asked to move home as soon as possible.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade this morning has asked all Kiwis currently overseas to return as soon as possible due to the restriction on the number of flights now operating.

"Countries around the world are imposing strict travel restrictions," it posted.

"This is leading to a reduction in passenger numbers and many air routes will not remain commercially viable for long. The options for New Zealanders to get home are reducing dramatically. We are therefore urging New Zealanders travelling overseas to consider returning home as soon as possible.

"Travelling New Zealanders should work with their travel agents and airlines to discuss options for returning home."

MFat's Safe Travel website states that a number of countries and territories were currently experiencing an active outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and there had been significant travel disruptions globally.

"A number of countries and territories have announced they are closing their borders to or introducing movement restrictions on foreign nationals, including Australia, and these are changing very quickly.

"Border restrictions may apply to New Zealanders, including those seeking to transit through these countries or territories to New Zealand."

TVNZ has this morning reported that the New Zealand High Commission in London and the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade made the request of Kiwis travelling to, or staying in the UK on a temporary basis, as a tourist, to consider returning home as soon as possible.

