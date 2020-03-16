Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All Canadians as much as possible should stay home," Trudeau said said outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau also his government will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

Trudeau said the country is taking "increasingly aggressive steps" to keep everyone safe, although Americans would be exempted from the ban.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aimed at spreading fear in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, three US officials said Monday.

On Sunday, federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fears of a nationwide quarantine amid the virus outbreak.

Agencies took coordinated action Sunday evening to deny that any such plans were put in place, as they tried to calm a nation already on edge by disruptions to daily life caused by the virus.

The three US officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter."

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE," tweeted the National Security Council Sunday night.

"There is no national lockdown."

The NSC encouraged Americans to follow official government guidance. States and municipalities have banned large public gatherings, closed schools, bars and restaurants, and advised people to exercise so-called social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday issued new guidance recommending against indoor gatherings larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that Americans should aim to severely curtail leaving their homes, but did not indicate the government would order such a move. He was specifically questioned on whether he'd like to see a "national lockdown."

"I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing," said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus.

He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Though the officials did not name a specific entity, US intelligence officials have repeatedly cautioned that Russia, China, Iran and other countries are engaged in ongoing efforts to influence U.S. policy and voters in elections.