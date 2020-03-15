American states are stepping up measures to enforce social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will order the closing of all bars and restaurants in Ohio from today.

"Establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery. What we can't have is people congregating and seated. Every day we delay, more people will die," he said.

"If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up. The loss won't only be those impacted by COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues."

DeWine, a Republican, was the first governor in the US to close all schools in his state.



Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker followed suit, ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to be closed from tomorrow until March 30. The move comes after revellers ignored warnings against attending large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"If you are young and healthy, listen up: We need you to follow social distancing guidelines, too," Pritzker, a Democrat, said. "Please, please, do the right thing for your community, your friends and for your family."

Washington DC officials have ordered restaurants and taverns to suspend bar seating and service to standing patrons to comply with emergency rules banning gatherings of 250 or more people.

Establishments in the District can seat only up to six people at a table. Tables and booths with patrons must be separated by at least six feet, according to officials.

"Social distancing" is just not happening fast enough. We need to start closing everything down. https://t.co/tKLcBhbC3w — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 15, 2020



Nightclubs and multipurpose facilities must suspend operations to comply with the rules.

The moves come as the US Government's top infectious disease expert said today he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow spread of the coronavirus.

Still, Dr Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the US, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably will not be needed anytime soon.

Fauci, the public face of the Administration's messaging during a round of morning TV interviews, said the country should do as much as "we possibly could," even if officials are criticised for "overreacting."

He said he raised the issue of measures such as a shutdown with the Trump Administration, and said it has been open to his ideas.

"I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing," said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus.

In New Orleans and Chicago, people clad in green for St Patrick's Day packed bars and spilled onto crowded footpaths at the weekend even after the cities cancelled their parades.

"I'm not about to put my life on hold because this is going around," Kyle Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thomas, a nurse from Colorado, said he had flown to Chicago to celebrate St Patrick's Day with friends and thought people might be "overreacting."

In New Orleans, Syd Knight, 86, celebrated despite the public health warnings and the higher risk she faced because of her age. "The Lord will take care of us all," Knight told the Times-Picayune-New Orleans Advocate.

The first US state to mandate shutting down bars and restaurants in America. Republican Gov DeWine makes the tough call. https://t.co/aLv64kqcrH — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) March 15, 2020



Oklahoma's governor tweeted a picture of himself and his children at a crowded metro restaurant. In the since-deleted tweet, Republican Governor Kevin Stitt wrote: "Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It's packed tonight!"

"The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear, and encourages Oklahomans to do the same," Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email.

Health officials have advised people to distance themselves from each other socially. Some states have banned gatherings with more than a certain number of people.

Officials in New Jersey are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Phil Murphy said.

Should Americans expect a lockdown nationwide to combat the spread of #coronavirus? @ScottGottliebMD warns we may have to do "much more."



"We have never seen anything like this before in modern times. This is gonna be historic right now."



WATCH → pic.twitter.com/hYWRHD3L82 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 15, 2020



One city in the state, Hoboken, has already implemented one — from 10pm to 5am — starting tomorrow. Additionally, bars and restaurants in Hoboken that serve food can only offer takeout or delivery, and bars without food have to shut down, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

"A friend of mine walked into a bar/restaurant last night in Asbury Park and they were packed," Murphy, a Democrat, said. "And people are on top of each other. And that's probably, sadly, at least for the near term, scenarios that we're not going to be able to abide by much longer because, inevitably, somebody is going to infect somebody else in a situation like that."

Reacting to the curfew announcement in Hoboken, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on CNN that a lockdown in the nation's largest city couldn't be ruled out. Bars and restaurants should operate for now at 50 per cent capacity so customers have more space, he told the ABC-TV affiliate in New York.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it was "unacceptable" that people were ignoring a ban issued by Governor John Bel Edwards on gatherings of more than 250 people. The violators were "actively increasing the danger to their neighbours and their loved ones," Cantrell said. The hashtag, "StayTheFHome," was trending on Twitter.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should already be hunkering down, but other Americans, too, should consider "much more" restrictions on outside activity, from work and travel to possibly self-restrictions on eating at restaurants.

President Donald Trump's ex-FDA chief critiques the administration while maintaining respect in its inner circlehttps://t.co/1wjtb9uzwV — POLITICO (@politico) March 15, 2020



"Everybody has got to get involved in distancing themselves socially," Fauci said.

"Everything is on the table," he said. "Right now, myself personally, I wouldn't go to a restaurant. I just wouldn't because I don't want to be in a crowded place. ... I don't want to be in a situation where I'm going to be all of a sudden self-isolating for 14 days."

The virus has an incubation period of anywhere from two days to 14 days before symptoms emerge.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5800 dead. The death toll in the US has reached more than 50, while infections neared 3000 across 49 states.

President Donald Trump last week announced a sweeping travel ban for much of Europe. Yesterday, he added the United Kingdom and Ireland to a list of countries that would face travel restrictions over the next 30 days.

“For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States. We have to just accept that if we want to do what’s best for the American public," Dr. Anthony Fauci says about coronavirus mitigation measures. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/kV2FyHcaIx — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 15, 2020



He has pledged broadened US testing for the virus as major employers such as Apple Inc. have sent workers home to telework and several states and big cities, including Los Angeles and Boston, shuttered down schools for a week or more.

Trump has suggested that restrictions on travel within the US to areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic could be next. But Fauci today played down that or having major national lockdowns on the level now seen in European countries such as Italy and Spain.

"We feel that with rather stringent mitigation and containment, without necessarily complete lockdown, we would be able to prevent ourselves from getting to where, unfortunately, Italy is now," Fauci said.

"With regard to domestic travel bans, we always talk about it, consider everything. But I can tell you that has not been seriously considered, doing travel bans in the country. ... I don't see that right now or in the immediate future."

- AP, Washington Post