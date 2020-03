At least three people were killed, including two US service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a US official said on Wednesday (US time).

The official said 10 people were injured.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to give details of the attack ahead of the official announcement.

Army Colonel Myles Caggins, a US military spokewman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Camp Taji base.

Advertisement

He provided no details.

- AP