The boisterous hum of Rome dwindled to a whisper and police patrols kept people apart in cafes as Italy enforced an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown Tuesday in hopes of not becoming the next epicentre of the spreading coronavirus epidemic now that life in China is edging back to normal.

The travel restrictions that were extended across Italy illustrated how the virus and the broad disruptions it is causing are sweeping westward from China, where the outbreak began.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Why experts say Iran could be lying about its Covid-19 outbreak

• Coronavirus: Nearly 9000 people or households have self-isolated

• Coronavirus: The difference between suspected and probable cases

• Coronavirus: New Zealand man describes leaving Italy as nation goes into lockdown

Teams of Italian police patrolled cafes to make sure owners were keeping customers 1 metre apart. The streets of the Italian capital were as quiet as they are during the annual mid-August holiday shutdown.

Advertisement

"It's bad. People are terrorised," said Massimo Leonardo, who runs a market stall. "I've never seen anything like it."

The Colosseum, closed following the government's new prevention measures on public gatherings, is reflected in a puddle where a face mask was left. Photo / Alfredo Falcone, via AP

Italy now has more coronavirus cases than anywhere but China, registering 9172 infections with 463 deaths. Italy increasingly found itself sealed off as countries elsewhere in Europe and farther afield sought to keep infections contained to the peninsula.

Malta and Spain announced a ban on air traffic from Italy. Malta turned away another cruise ship and British Airways cancelled flights to the whole country. Austria barred travellers from crossing the border without a medical certificate.

Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong and Germany strengthened travel advisories or flat-out urged their citizens to leave. Even the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of St Peter's Square.

"Get out of northern Italy if you're there. We don't know how long the Italian authorities will keep the window open," said Erik Broegger Rasmussen, head of consular services for Denmark's foreign ministry.

‌

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.

More than 115,800 people have been infected worldwide and over 4000 have died.

The World Health Organisation says people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while severe cases may last three to six weeks. In mainland China, almost three-fourths of its more than 80,000 patients have recovered since December.

Advertisement

The diminishing threat in China prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the epicentre of its outbreak Tuesday and declare: "We will certainly defeat this epidemic."

Xi's trip to the central city of Wuhan — his first since the start of the outbreak — was the latest sign that China is edging back toward normal after weeks of extreme quarantine measures. China reported just 19 new infections Tuesday, down from thousands each day last month.

"Things are slowly returning to normal," said Yang Tianxiao, a finance worker in Beijing, where the city government is gradually easing restrictions that kept many office workers at home.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. Photo / Xinhua News Agency,

But in growing swaths of the globe outside China, virus-related disruptions were increasingly becoming the new normal. More than 100 countries — over half of the United Nations' membership — have now confirmed cases.

Panama and Mongolia, which borders China, were the newest countries to announce infections.

France's government advised voters to bring their own pens to local elections Sunday so they won't have to share.

Morocco reported its first death of a virus-infected person — only the second confirmed fatality in Africa.

In Spain and France, soccer's biggest stars prepared to play in empty stadiums. Bans on public gatherings silenced entertainers. Sony Pictures delayed the launch of Peter Rabbit 2 to August.

The virus reached into the corridors of power. In the United States, several senior politicians were self-quarantined.

The chief commander of Poland's armed forces, General Jaroslaw Mika, was among those newly infected.

Growing numbers of children were being taught online, as school closures spread. Fifteen countries have ordered nationwide school closures and 14 have implemented localised closures, spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, the UN's education agency said.

The virus has shaken global markets, with stocks on Monday taking their worst one-day beating on Wall Street since 2008 and oil prices suffering their most brutal losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.

On Tuesday, US stocks, oil and other financial markets around the world clawed back some ground after their historic plunge the previous day on hopes that the US and other governments will pump in more aid for the virus-weakened global economy.

An Emirati trader leaves an office at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, where the Mideast stock markets have tumbled. AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

But market watchers say investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections decelerates, and fear was still rampant that economies stood at the brink of recession. The travel industry is taking a beating: Europe's airports said they expect 187 million fewer passengers this year. "We are in a global panic," said Estelle Brack, an economist in Paris. "We are in the deep unknown."

Xi's trip to Wuhan was the latest effort by the ruling Communist Party to shed a favourable light on its handling of the crisis. Xi was conspicuously absent from the public eye in the early days of the outbreak and alarms were not sounded until late January. Wuhan and nearby cities — over 60 million people — have been under lockdown since then.

Xi addressed patients and medical workers via a video link. He also strolled through an apartment complex where residents are still quarantined.

"Wuhan must prevail, Hubei must prevail, all of China must prevail," Xi said.

With patient numbers falling, Wuhan closed the last of 16 temporary hospitals used mainly to house those with mild symptoms. Authorities in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, stepped up preparations for resuming business production, reopened some roads and announced a color-coded app-based system that will allow people who are deemed healthy to travel freely in the province. But disruptions spread elsewhere, upending life in Italy in particular.

Italy's travel restrictions were to last through to April 3 and violators risked up to three months in jail or fines of €206 ($225). Schools and universities stayed closed and bars and restaurants must shutter at dusk.

"Our habits must be changed, changed now," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

After some panic buying, Conte assured Italians supermarkets would remain open and stocked.

In Soave, a wine-producing town near Verona, normal bustling streets were nearly deserted. Cafe owner Valentino Bonturi said he was enforcing new restrictions to ensure patrons weren't bunched too closely together, meaning no standing at counters anymore.

"We follow the rules," he said.

Few people walk around the Pantheon square, in Rome. AP Photo / Andrew Medichini

In the US, President Donald Trump was planning to announce proposals today aimed at curbing the economic fallout from the outbreak. He said the measures would include payroll tax relief.

Trump dived into handshakes with supporters Monday and flew back from a Florida fundraiser with a lawmaker who later went into a voluntary quarantine because he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. Trump's incoming chief of staff, too, went into quarantine, also stemming from concerns from a conservative political gathering attended by an infected person.

In California, the cruise ship Grand Princess, which had been forced to idle off the coast, docked at the Port of Oakland, but only a few hundred of some 3500 passengers and crew had disembarked by early Tuesday. All of the departing passengers face 14-day quarantines since the ship had at least 21 confirmed cases.

— Nicole Winfield & John Leicester reported from Paris. Associated Press writers Colleen Barry in Soave, Italy; Antonio Calanni in Milan; Ken Moritsugu and Christopher Bodeen in Beijing; and Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed.