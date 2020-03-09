Senator Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in his Texas home after a person he had a "brief conversation and a handshake" with at the recent CPAC conference tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz said in a statement, adding that authorities have advised him that the odds of transmission given their brief interaction was "extremely low." Those who've interacted with him in the last 10 days "should not be concerned about potential transmission," medical authorities have advised him.

Cruz, a Republican, informed Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and incoming White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows of the situation.

Cruz said he will remain home until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction at the conservative political conference. Cruz said the Conservative Political Action Conference interaction was 10 days ago.