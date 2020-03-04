Billy Dyer's cellphone blared out an emergency alert, then his wife Kathy's phone followed, giving them just enough time to get downstairs and flip on a TV to check the news.

Then the tornado hit.

When the sun rose, the Dyers emerged to find the walls around their corner bedroom gone. Their mattress was perched precariously on their bed's headboard, with only sky all around.

"Thank God we had enough time to get downstairs to the basement or we would probably not be here," Dyer said.

State emergency officials said 24 people were killed as fast-moving storms blew through Tennessee early Tuesday. Eighteen of them, including five pre-teen children, died in Putnam County, 130km east of Nashville. Eighty-eight more were injured in the county.

Twenty-one people remain unaccounted for, Putnam Sheriff Eddie Farris said, and about 40 per cent of the rubble still needs to be searched.



People across Nashville were awakened by outdoor sirens alerting them to the tornado danger, and sirens also sounded in parts of Putnam County, but in the Dyers' Double Springs community, deep in the Tennessee countryside, no such systems exist.

"If the cellphones didn't have the emergency call, it wouldn't have been good," Dyer said.

The twisters that struck across Tennessee after midnight local time ripped off brick facades, bent metal poles and shredded more than 140 buildings while burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements.

Dyer's own 34-year-old daughter, Brooke, managed to take shelter in the basement of the house he grew up in next door, and then "called me screaming and crying."

Moments after the tornado passed, he ventured out into the darkness and freed her from the wreckage.

"Thank God my mother had a basement, a very small basement," the 64-year-old Dyer said. "She was standing there between the crack of the door screaming and crying, top of the house gone."

A man looks for items he can salvage from his store near Cookeville. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee yesterday.

Governor Bill Lee declared an emergency, sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts and ordered flags over the state Capitol to fly at half-staff. US President Donald Trump, who plans a Saturday visit, tweeted that "The USA stands with the people of Tennessee 100%, whatever they need!"

Police kept parts of Putnam County cordoned off, and imposed a curfew as the grim search continued.

National Weather Service survey teams indicated that the damage in Nashville and Wilson County to the east was inflicted by a tornado of at least EF-3 intensity, with wind speeds up to 266 km/h, the agency said. One twister wrecked homes and businesses across a 16km stretch of Nashville that included parts of downtown.

