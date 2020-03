Many Democratic voters in Super Tuesday's presidential primaries made up their minds just before casting a ballot — a sign of fluidity in a race recently upended by Joe Biden's blowout in South Carolina.

The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in Minnesota. Late deciders were about one-third of voters in North Carolina and roughly 40 per cent in Massachusetts, according to the AP VoteCast surveys of voters in several Super Tuesday contests.

Moderate and conservative voters in each state were slightly more likely than their liberal counterparts to delay a decision to the last minute.

The indecision shows voters grappling with their choices in a race that is changing quickly. Biden's big win in South Carolina on Sunday NZT revived his struggling campaign and helped push three of his rivals toward the exit.

Biden is now trying to consolidate moderate voters, block Senator Bernie Sanders, box out Senator Elizabeth Warren and overcome the hundreds of millions spent by billionaire Mike Bloomberg — who is on the ballot for the first time today.

Here's a snapshot of Democratic voters in Alabama, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia — who they are and what matters to them — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast surveys



MODERATES AND CONSERVATIVES

Moderates and conservatives accounted for the majority of Democratic voters in each of the four states, just as they have in previous contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Those primary voters also generally preferred a presidential candidate who would pursue practical centrist policies rather than one who would champion bold liberal policies.

Still, roughly half of voters, or more, in each state indicated they wanted to see a candidate who would fundamentally change how the political system works in Washington over one who would return the political system to the way it was before US President Donald Trump was elected.



LOOKING TOWARD NOVEMBER

Democratic contests in these four states do appear to be drawing some potential swing voters.

About 20 per cent of voters said Democrats haven't locked in their vote and are waiting to see who wins the nomination before deciding how they'll vote in November. That was true in six of the seven states AP surveyed. The share was smaller — about one in 10 — in Minnesota, a state Trump is trying to flip.

Most of this group identified as moderates or conservatives, a sign that they might be open to Trump or consider not voting for any candidate in November.



RACIAL DIVERSITY

Democratic candidates have been tasked with proving they can bring together a multiracial and multi-ethnic coalition in order to compete in November.

Biden's South Carolina win was propelled by support from African American voters. Latino voters helped Sanders post a strong showing in Nevada. Bloomberg is getting his first chance to prove his appeal with both groups.

More than half of Alabama's Democratic primary voters were African American, and all voters in this state gave an edge to Biden over Sanders and other candidates on who could best handle race-related issues as president.

Biden also enjoys an advantage on racial issues over Sanders from voters in North Carolina and Virginia.

In Texas, over half of Democratic primary voters were non-white, including about 30 per cent who were Latino. Voters in the state thought Biden would be best able to handle immigration.



NOT QUITE HAPPY WITH BLOOMBERG

The former mayor of New York City — worth an estimated US$60 billion — deployed his fortune on TV spots, social media memes and a whirlwind tour of the country. But a large share of Democratic voters seems unhappy with the possibility of him being the presidential nominee.

About 60 per cent of voters in Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts — his birthplace — said they would be dissatisfied if Bloomberg was the Democratic candidate. Roughly half in North Carolina and Virginia would also be displeased.

Only in Alabama and Texas would a majority be satisfied by Bloomberg. These results suggest that Bloomberg is among the more divisive candidates still seeking the nomination.

Across all seven states, the other three major candidates — Biden, Sanders and Warren — all see more positive than negative ratings from voters. Majorities said they would be satisfied if any of the three were the nominee.



AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The surveys were conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed.

- AP