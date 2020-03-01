It's been a tough journey for the first-division football club from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the virus outbreak in China.

The team came to Spain for preseason training and doesn't know when it will be able to return home.

Players haven't seen their relatives in more than two months. One of them lost a family member because of the virus.

Their arrival prompted fears among local residents in the midst of the rapidly spreading outbreak. They had to be repeatedly tested before concerns about their condition abated.

It hasn't been easy for the nearly 50 members of the Wuhan Zall team, but they got some reprieve from their ordeal by attending the Spanish league "clásico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The team will also tour the famed venue in Madrid on tomorrow.



"It's really a well-deserved reward for them," José González, the team's Spanish coach, told AP. "It will be an experience that without a doubt they will never forget. They have been training and training day after day, distracted by the situation back home, so it will be a nice break for them to watch a game like this between Real Madrid and Barcelona."

The team will be at the Bernabéu on an invitation from Real Madrid and La Liga, which has a partnership with the Chinese Super League, the country's main football competition.

The league has been suspended because of the coronavirus and is not expected to resume until mid-April. Wuhan Zall players are expected to remain in the country at least until the end of March.

