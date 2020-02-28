A Mississippi man was given four death sentences by a jury yesterday, hours after he spoke in court and blamed the devil for his actions the night eight people were shot to death.

Willie Cory Godbolt, 37, was convicted of the May 2017 slayings of eight people. Four of the convictions were for murder, which carry a sentence of life in prison. Four other convictions were for capital murder — a killing committed along with another felony.

Capital murder is punishable by death, but jurors must agree unanimously to set that as the punishment. Without unanimous agreement, the judge would set sentences of life in prison.

Godbolt gave a rambling speech full of religious references in court Thursday, and at one point a spectator seated among the victims' families yelled at him to shut up, the Enterprise-Journal reported.

Godbolt said he had prayed to be a better man, "but the devil came to kill and destroy. He wasn't going to let that be".

On Wednesday, jurors heard from victims' relatives, including the widow of a deputy sheriff who was shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance call and the mother of a teenager who was slain at another home.

Investigators said on May 27, 2017, Godbolt went to his in-laws' home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. The deputy, Godbolt's mother-in-law and two other people were killed there. In the early hours of the next day, two young people were killed in a second house, and a married couple were killed in a third house.

"My life came to a screeching halt," Godbolt said earlier yesterday, describing that night. "I couldn't fight the battle that was raging inside me."

He quoted words spoken by Jesus on the cross: "'My Lord, My Lord, why hast thou forsaken me?'"

Defendant Willie Cory Godbolt stands with attorney Alison Steiner, left, and attorney Alison Steiner during opening arguments in his trial. Photo / AP

He said he thought his daughter was in danger from other relatives, and a woman in the audience screamed: "Cory, just shut up! Just stop!"

Circuit Judge David Strong halted proceedings and family members were led out of the courtroom.

Dr Matt Mendel, a clinical psychologist from Raleigh, North Carolina, had testified Thursday that he interviewed Godbolt and several of his relatives on behalf of the defence. When Godbolt was 17, his stepmother shot and killed his father, which "led to enormous anger and resentment, especially toward women," Mendel said.