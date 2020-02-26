Senator Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a "conventional campaign" like the former Vice-President's won't defeat US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sanders called out his opponent by name, knocking Biden for voting for "terrible trade policies like NAFTA" and the Iraq War.

Sanders charged that "you're not gonna bring working people into the political process when you voted for a terrible bankruptcy bill."

Sanders and Biden are vying for an edge in South Carolina.

While Biden remains in the lead in surveys of the state and said during yesterday's debate he plans to win the primary, Sanders has been gaining ground after a series of wins across the three previous primary states.



In North Charleston, Sanders told the crowd that with their help, "we are going to win South Carolina."

His opponents went after him during the debate, charging he won't be able to beat Trump and would spell doom for down-ballot Democrats if he became the nominee.

Sanders dismissed those attacks, noting a handful of surveys that have shown him beating Trump, and suggested his opponents were attacking because "the establishment is getting very, very nervous about our movement."

South Carolina's primary is on Sunday NZT.

Congressman Jim Clyburn is backing Joe Biden. Photo / AP

Representative Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South Carolina's Democratic political orbit, today endorsed Biden's presidential campaign. The backing could provide a much-needed boost for the former Vice-President heading into South Carolina's primary.

"I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is than my good friend," said Clyburn, appearing with Biden at an event in North Charleston.

He called on the people of South Carolina to "stand with" Biden.

It had long been expected that Clyburn, the House majority whip, would support Biden. The men were in Congress together for more than a decade, with Clyburn also working closely with the Obama Administration in his House leadership roles.

Biden was among the presidential hopefuls and other political notables who attended two days of funeral and homegoing services last year for Clyburn's wife, Emily.

The support could help Biden avoid limping across the finish line in South Carolina, where he has long led in polling, particularly among the black voters, who comprise most of the Democratic electorate.

But that lead has tightened in recent months, in part because of Sanders' momentum after success in other early state contests.

Another factor is the focus of candidates including California billionaire Tom Steyer, who has spent millions of dollars on ads in the state and worked to build relationships with black voters.

- AP