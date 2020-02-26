US President Donald Trump pushed back today against criticism that his Administration isn't doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat, as lawmakers called for giving disease fighters much more money than the US$2.5 billion ($4b) the White House has requested.

A day after he sought to minimise fears of the virus spreading widely across the US, Trump prepared to hold a White House press conference with experts from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Americans who had travelled on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, health officials said. The new cases bring the US tally to 59.

Trump tweeted that the CDC, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and others in the Administration are "doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus!" and accused some news outlets of "panicking markets."

Advertisement

The White House said that it had faith in Azar and was not considering appointing a virus tsar.



READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Brazil confirms first case in Latin America

• Coronavirus: Napier Art Deco tour operator suffering after cruise ship passengers cancel

• Q&A: What will coronavirus mean for NZ?

• Coronavirus: United Kingdom prepares for 'worst-case' scenario



On Capitol Hill, senior lawmakers called for a bipartisan spending package that would give federal, state and local officials more resources.

Congress in recent years took a similar approach with the opioid epidemic, pumping out federal dollars for treatment and prevention. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York unveiled an US$8.5b ($13.5b) coronavirus proposal.

Trump and members of his Administration have been sending mixed messages about the virus.

The CDC yesterday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the US.

The count includes 14 people who travelled back from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 Americans, passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the US from where the ship was docked in Japan.

President Trump is holding a news conference this afternoon about the rapidly spreading coronavirus — tweeting that the event is a retort to media outlets trying to "make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible." https://t.co/zzrE9Gt1FK — NPR (@NPR) February 26, 2020



But before he flew home from India, Trump said the coronavirus situation is "very well under control in our country."

Advertisement

The Administration has asked Congress for an additional US$2.5b to speed development of a vaccine, support preparedness and response activities, and to gather needed equipment and supplies.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have questioned whether that request is sufficient.

Schumer's plan is more than triple Trump's request. It includes US$4.5b for the Department of Health and Human Services to work to contain the outbreak in the US, US$1b to develop and manufacture a vaccine, US$1b to help other countries battle the coronavirus, and US$2b to reimburse states for costs incurred in tackling the outbreak.

"We will put together a supplemental that will address this issue," said Representative Rosa DeLauro, D, who chairs a key panel that sets spending for health agencies. Aides said the House measure is likely to be unveiled next week.

Bipartisan "four corner" meetings — Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate — are beginning today, a House Democratic aide said, with a bipartisan bill the goal.

DeLauro dismissed the White House's US$2.5b request, saying the two-page summary appeared to have been put together without much thought. She contrasted it to a 28-page submission from the Obama Administration on Ebola.

Testifying before her committee, Azar said, "I appreciate your frustration with the two-page letter being the documentation," but he said he believes US$2.5b will be enough for now. "If it doesn't fund it, we'll come back to you."

Schumer has been harshly critical of Trump's response to the outbreak, and his request — announced before the Democratic-controlled House Appropriations Committee has weighed in — rankled some Democrats hoping for quick, bipartisan action to address the crisis.

Trump tweeted that he would be briefed today. Then would come a news conference.

Trump also accused some news outlets of "panicking markets."

The President keeps close tabs on the stock market, seeing it as an indicator that his economic policies are working and frequently boasting of its growth. Markets tumbled on Tuesday by a huge amount and then again yesterday, and Trump noticed.

- AP