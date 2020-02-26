Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg nearly misspoke to say he "bought" new Democratic members of the US House.

Bloomberg was speaking at today's debate in South Carolina about how he spent US$100 million to help Democratic candidates flip US House seats held by Republicans.

He began to say "I bought," before catching himself and saying "I got them," noting their elections helped Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House.

Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men and has funded numerous candidates and political causes.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump's campaign spokesman and eldest son were among those on Twitter highlighting the flub.

"Wow!!! He's admitting he BOUGHT those seats!" Donald Trump jnr tweeted.

- AP

Mike Bloomberg sold himself as the one to win over moderate Republicans and keep the House of Representative in Democratic control in the #DemDebate, noting he had backed nearly 2 dozen House Democrats last year. Then he almost had a slip of the tongue. https://t.co/nNP67MOFc4 pic.twitter.com/f1HeNOOnHz — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2020

Joe Biden blasts China’s Xi Jinping: “This is a guy who doesn’t have a [democratic] bone in his body. This is a guy who is a thug who in fact, has a million Uighurs in reconstruction camps, meaning concentration camps.” https://t.co/qYoBRBSqYG #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dEEy4hIjl4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020

Bernie Sanders mocks Trump's response to coronavirus: "We have a self-described great genius ... [that] has told us that this coronavirus is going to end in two months. April is the magical date that this great scientist we have in the White House has determined." pic.twitter.com/XtuikP1pbX — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2020