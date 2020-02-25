Bernie Sanders' Democratic rivals prepared to unleash a new wave of attacks against the party's presidential frontrunner in a high-stakes debate today, perhaps their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

Almost all of the six other candidates set to debate in South Carolina went after Sanders in the hours leading up to the event.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, highlighted Sanders' call for a government-financed healthcare system as an example of his "polarisation."

Former Vice-President Joe Biden accused Sanders of trying to undermine President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election.

Advertisement

And former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg assailed Sanders' record on gun control.



READ MORE:

• Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debate

• Donald Trump sets monstrous new turnout record in warning sign for Democrats

• Bernie Sanders' win triggers alarm bells for Democrats

• The Sanders delusion: How the Democratic Party could sabotage its own chances against Donald Trump



Five Bloomberg supporters, all current or former black elected officials, blasted Sanders' record on gun control as well as other priorities for the black community today.

"Too often, Bernie Sanders has been on the wrong side of history, missing in action or unable to make progress on virtually every issue for black voters," New York Congressman Gregory Meeks told reporters, predicting that viewers would "see a 180-degree shift tonight" from Bloomberg after his lackluster showing in last week's Democratic debate.

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats were set to meet for the party's 10th — and perhaps most consequential — debate of the 2020 primary season.

Bloomberg was the focus last week for his highly anticipated debut, but after a bad performance that froze his momentum, the knives are out for the 78-year-old Vermont senator.

The night marks a major moment in Sanders' political career.

After spending decades as an outside agitator accustomed to attacking the party establishment, he's suddenly the one on defence as the Democratic establishment fears he could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.

Advertisement

Four Pinnochios for Joe Biden’s “ridiculous” claim that he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.

https://t.co/z8v4DosHFu — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 25, 2020



Sanders' handling of the pressure could be crucial in determining whether he stays at the top of the Democratic pack.

During a town hall yesterday televised on CNN, Sanders said he expected the attacks. But he still seemed to be adjusting to his new status.

"It is a little funny to find myself as the so-called frontrunner," he said.

Other candidates also have a lot on the line for today's forum, which comes just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.

Biden is looking to make a big impression in South Carolina, where he was long viewed as the unquestioned frontrunner because of his support from black voters.

Campaigning in the state the day before the debate, he predicted he would win "by plenty" on Sunday NZT.



Having finished on top in three consecutive primary contests — including a tie in Iowa — Sanders is eyeing a knockout blow, however. He has shifted new staff into the state from Nevada, expanded his South Carolina advertising and added events to his schedule.

Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said there was an "air of desperation" to the fresh attacks on his candidate.

"You've got candidates, you've got super PACs, all piling on to stop Bernie Sanders," Weaver said. "They know he has the momentum in the race."

One candidate who hasn't yet taken Sanders on directly: Senator Elizabeth Warren. Though she shares many of Sanders' liberal policies and could benefit if he were to stumble, she's been reluctant to tangle with him throughout the campaign.

Sanders may benefit most from the sheer number of candidates still in the race. They are still fighting among themselves - and splitting up the anti-Sanders vote - to emerge as the strongest alternative to him.

Heading into the debate, there was no sign that any of those candidates was close to getting out.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then @PeteButtigieg must really be trying butter up @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/zqcxiccs1i — John Heilemann (@jheil) February 25, 2020



Critics in both parties jumped on comments Sanders made in a CBS News 60 Minutes segment aired on Monday in which he praised the late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro for establishing what Sanders called a "massive literacy programme" when he took power.

Sanders stood by his comments during the CNN town hall, saying he'd criticized "authoritarian regimes all over the world," including Cuba, Nicaragua and Saudi Arabia.

But he added that, after Castro took power in 1959, "the first thing he did" was initiate a literacy programme. "I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing," Sanders said. "That is a fact. End of discussion."

Sanders was also in a dispute with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an establishment group that advocates for strong US-Israel relations. Sanders said he would skip the group's conference because he was concerned about the event giving airtime to "leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called that characterisation "offensive" and "irresponsible."

- AP