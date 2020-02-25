The manager of a childcare centre who was charged with manslaughter over the death of 3-year-old boy in Cairns has been released on bail after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, discovered the boy's body on the bus parked outside the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Edmonton last week, more than six hours after he was picked up from his home.

After making the discovery, Lewis called triple-0, with a transcript of the call read out to the Cairns Magistrates Court today by Senior Sergeant Maynard Marcum.

"Oh my god this kid is dead," Lewis told the operator.

"The child was left in the bus all day.

"I'm so sorry buddy.

"I'm going to jail, this is my fault. Oh my God. My whole life is over."

A childcare worker at the centre who was also charged with manslaughter over the boy's death appeared in court today as well, news.com.au reported.

Dionne Grills, 34, was granted bail this morning and banned from contacting the victim's family, her co-workers and the co-accused.

The little boy was collected from a Mount Sheridan property about 9am last Tuesday and should have been taken to the Goodstart Early Learning centre at Edmonton.

Police allege the boy was left on the bus when it was parked for the day outside Hambledon State School, about 1.7km from the child care centre. His body was found in the vehicle at about 3.15pm that day.

The investigation has involved specialist officers from Brisbane and Townsville.

"Police have liaised with the family, and the broader family in Townsville," Acting Det Insp Smith said.

"The family is suitably distressed and very upset about this. And hopefully, now that the matter is before the court, they'll get the answers that they need."

Members of the public left flowers and teddies at the school after the tragedy. Photo / News Corp Australia

He said the bus came to be outside the school as part of the vehicle's planned route for the day and at this stage, no other workers were being investigated over the boy's death.

The accused pair had sought legal advice "but they haven't been obstructive", the detective said.

Goodstart says the charges prompted it to formally stand aside "two educators" from its Edmonton centre.

"We can confirm that we have a senior manager from Goodstart in Cairns who is working closely with the Queensland Police family liaison officer to ensure we do all that we can to support the family of the little boy during this tragic time," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goodstart, which owns the minibus, has suspended its pick-up and drop-off services, and its Edmonton centre remains closed, with children offered places at other locations.

Police had to wait to interview the driver, who was so distressed by the boy's death that he was taken to hospital.