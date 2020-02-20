Parents and terrified children witnessed a brutal attack in Melbourne's west last night, as a man was beaten to death by a group of thugs.

Three men seen holding weapons reportedly chased the man across Sunshine Ave in Kealba about 6pm.

Some onlookers – including parents picking up their children from the nearby childcare centre and primary school – rushed in to help.

Paramedics worked on the man for 40 minutes but he was unable to be saved. Photo / news.com.au

The man was left to die, lying in a pool of his own blood.

During the attack, witnesses saw the man put his hands in the air while yelling "please stop", but was still struck repeatedly.

His attackers were seen carrying sticks and an axe.

Parents and terrified children witnessed the brutal attack in Melbourne's west where a man was beaten to death. Photo / news.com.au

Horrified onlookers called police and paramedics, who worked on the man for 40 minutes – but he was unable to be saved.

Local mother-of-two Aysha Abdul-Wahed told the Herald Sun the men were "adamant to get at him".

Police arrested three men last night in relation to the incident. Photo / news.com.au

"It was just horrible, it was still really light, there were parents all over the place, lots of traffic driving past, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Police arrested three men last night in relation to the incident.