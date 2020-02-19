At least eight people have been shot dead at a hookah bar in Germany.

Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following Wednesday night's incident in Hanau.

Five other people are thought to have been seriously injured in the bloodbath in the Kesselstadt district of the city, which is near Frankfurt.

"As we just reported, there were gun shots in Hanau on Wednesday evening, around 10pm, in which several people were injured," police said in a statement.

Breaking: BILD is reporting that 8 people are dead following a mass shooting in Hanau, Germany. Reports indicate that the shooting(s) took place in the vicinity of at least one hookah bar. pic.twitter.com/tWG7yiqtTU — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 19, 2020

"According to the latest findings, the police can now confirm that eight people were fatally injured. The search for the perpetrators is in full swing. There is still no reliable knowledge of the background."

Police were still asking for information under the number 06181 100-123.

The dpa news agency reported that it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the centre of the city.

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Five people have also been injured, according to German newspaper Bild, citing officials.

Shooting at a shisha bar in Hanau several dead#Hanau pic.twitter.com/hZ1lY4DlUL — 🦁 de wilde leeuw 🦁🇳🇱 ⚡ (@wilde_westenNL) February 19, 2020

