A group of five cyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car ploughed into them on a busy road in Townsville.

All of the cyclists have been hospitalised following the incident, with two in a serious condition and three stable. The driver of the car remains at large and police suspect the vehicle may be stolen.

The group had been riding on Dalrymple Road in Mount Louisa before 6am today when a car collided with them.

Five cyclists have been rushed to hospital after a crash on Dalrymple Road in Mount Louisa — two in a serious condition. Road is closed and police are investigating @abcnews @abcbrisbane pic.twitter.com/rWNAXiWxKN — Lily Nothling (@lilynothling) February 18, 2020

Five cyclists were injured in the crash, and shocking images showed their crumpled bicycles left on the roadside.

Advertisement

Queensland Police remain on the scene and are assessing the situation. Police have not yet located the vehicle or driver involved in the crash and are assessing whether the vehicle was stolen, a spokesman for Queensland Police told news.com.au.

The cyclists were treated at the scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service, who said the vehicle collided with the riding group just after 5.40am today.

UPDATE: Police have found the car believed to have been involved in the hit and run. Officers have set up a second crime scene. pic.twitter.com/hW1jsP9xUA — Lily Nothling (@lilynothling) February 18, 2020

The victims include a female in her 50s who suffered a leg injury, who is in a serious condition; a female in her 40s with leg and pelvic injuries in a serious condition; a male in his 50s with a back injury in a stable condition; a male in his 30s, also with a back injury in a stable condition and; a female in her 50s with minor injuries, a spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au.

#Update - Five patients were transported to Townsville Hospital following a collision between a vehicle and a group of cyclists in #MountLouisa. Two patients in a serious condition and three patients stable. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 18, 2020

Dalrymple Road remains closed in both directions in Mount Louisa.