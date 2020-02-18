The 20-year-old woman who admitted to sending wildly inappropriate text messages and nude photos of herself to a 13-year-old boy is being advertised on an escort site for A$5000 a night.

Bethany Edgecombe, who goes by the online moniker Blondie Australia and sometimes Beth Boom Boom, was caught out exchanging texts with a Queensland teenager in July after his mother went through his mobile phone.

In screenshots of the conversation seen by news.com.au, the burlesque dancer from NSW asked the teen to sneak off to the toilet while he was at the movies with his mother to "show me what I do to you".

READ MORE:

• 'Don't tell your mummy': Instagram model allegedly grooms 13-year-old boy

• Aussie Instagram model Tammy Hembrow reveals entire sports team has 'slid into her DMs'

• Instagram model reveals terrifying ordeal with 'fan' posing as nanny

• Instagram model complains that she now has to work eight hours a day after 'like count' ban

Advertisement

She ordered: "Don't tell your mummy."

When the teen told her he was just 13, she wrote back: "I really must be a pedo because that's so hot."

Later, when he did not send her what she wanted, she became pushy and told him she was "just sick of your lack of enthusiasm" and "you know what I want".

A day later she sent a grovelling apology for her behaviour, but when approached by A Current Affair last week she offered no such apology, instead flashing her bare breasts at the camera crew and telling them "I don't care".

As Queensland Police conduct investigations, it can be revealed that a profile on escort site Scarlet Blue advertises Edgecombe's services under the name "Heather".

Her fees are $800 for one hour, $2000 for a two-hour dinner and dessert and $5000 for an overnight stay "to get to know each other intimately, including some beauty rest".

She first started messaging the boy last year.

The messages quickly became sexual.

She describes herself as "fresh, fun, warm" and tells potential clients to "feel free to inquire about the specifics of my services, extras I provide or with any special requests".

"I am here to please and happy to accommodate," the profile reads.

Advertisement

A fellow escort living and working in Melbourne told news.com.au Edgecombe worked out of a CBD apartment but also at "one of the better brothels in Melbourne".

"I think she worked there because of its convenient location to her in the CBD and its previous reputation," the woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

The boy's parents labelled her a 'predator. Photo / A Current Affair

The 20-year-old claims she never intended to meet the boy. Photo / A Current Affair

"She would make her money then leave."

Last week, news.com.au reported Edgecombe had a falling out with a photographer while he was taking photographs.

In a video shared with his thousands of followers, Marcus Dibble said the 20-year-old criticised his business after a nude photo shoot went wrong.

He said the photographs were being taken for an "escort site".

News.com.au has reached out to Edgecombe for comment.

Old news articles featuring the exotic dancer have emerged since she was confronted by A Current Affair with the text message scandal, including an interview she did with UK tabloid newspaper the Daily Star.

She is said to have sent him several revealing photos. Photo / A Current Affair

The newspaper reported that Edgecombe, then just 19, was paying hefty university fees by stripping and that her mum was "making some of her costumes".

"I saw a TV ad for a local strip club, the girls were wearing these spectacular costumes and flying through the air," she told the newspaper.

"It all looked so exciting, I was instantly intrigued. I'd recently moved to Melbourne for uni, I had a job at a bar but was working such long hours I was tired and barely scraping by.

"One night I went past the club I'd seen on the ad in a taxi, I was looking out the window and saw a girl leaving her shift slip a $50 Australian Dollars into a homeless man's cup, I thought 'I'd like to be able to do that'.

"The next night I went in and I've never looked back."

Edgecombe's text messages with the teen were uncovered by ACA last week. Reporter Dan Nolan approached her on a Melbourne street to ask for answers about her behaviour.

Her response to being confronted on the street. Photo / A Current Affair

"I don't care! I don't care about any of this," she told him before flashing her bare breasts at the camera.

The boy's mother took to Facebook to share her disgust at the 20-year-old's behaviour.

"(She) has tried to groom our son when was 13 years old with nudes, filthy text messages, video chats and phone calls," she wrote in a Facebook post seen by news.com.au.

"She also planned on meeting up with him to take his virginity whilst up here visiting (the Gold Coast).

"Mothers check your children's Instagram! Better still don't let them have it! These people are real and dangerous!!!"