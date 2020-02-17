Health officials in China have published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of the novel coronavirus disease that originated there.

They say more than 80 per cent have been mild and new ones seem to be falling since early this month, although it's far too soon to tell whether the outbreak has peaked.

The new report from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention gives the World Health Organisation a "clearer picture of the outbreak, how it's developing and where it's headed," WHO's director-general said at a news conference.

"It's too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Advertisement

The new disease, called COVID-19, first emerged in late December in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, and has spread to more than two dozen other countries.

China says more than 70,000 people have been infected and 1770 have died in mainland China, but numbers are squishy because the country is counting many cases based on symptoms rather than the methods WHO uses.

The new study reports on 44,672 cases confirmed in China as of February 11.

The virus caused severe disease such as pneumonia in 14 per cent of them and critical illness in 5 per cent.

And the fatality rate for these confirmed cases is 2.3 per cent — 2.8 per cent for males versus 1.7 per cent for females.

That's lower than for Sars and Mers, two similar viruses, but COVID-19 ultimately could prove more deadly if it spreads to far more people than the others did.

Ordinary flu has a fatality rate of 0.1 per cent yet kills hundreds of thousands because it infects millions each year.

The COVID-19 cases include relatively few children, and the risk of death rises with age.

Advertisement

It's higher among those with other health problems — more than 10 per cent for those with heart disease, for example, and higher among those in Hubei province versus elsewhere in China.

Cases seem to have been declining since February 1, but that could change as people return to work and school after the Chinese holidays, the report warns.

- AP