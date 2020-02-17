The swollen Pearl River appeared to have crested in Mississippi's capital, but authorities warned the hundreds of evacuees in the Jackson area not to rush back home until they got the all clear, and a forecast of more rain put counties further south at risk of flooding.

No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee.

But as the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage pipes.

In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.

"Please do not move back into your neighbourhood or into your home until authorities and officials give you the okay to do so," Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said.

A near-record rainy winter has forced authorities to release water from swollen reservoirs, potentially worsening the flooding for those living downstream.

"It is a chess match we're playing with Mother Nature," said Jim Hopson, spokesman for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The Pearl River appeared to crest at just under 11.3m, Reeves said. It is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 11m tonight, although more problems could arise if rains in the next few days are heavier than forecast.

"We as a state are not in the clear yet," Reeves said.

- AP